Former first lady Melania Trump stressed the importance of unifying the nation, telling Fox News Digital that “equality” needs to be the “everyday experience of every American.”
The former first lady is expected to headline an event at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans — a pro-LGBT group. The event will focus on the group’s “Road to Victory,” a voter-turnout program planned for gay voters in swing states.
