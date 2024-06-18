Former First Lady Melania Trump will “most certainly” have an influence on who her husband selects as a running mate for the 2024 presidential election, according to one former White House insider.

“Mrs. Trump will most certainly speak her mind when it comes to which person she thinks would be best to serve alongside her husband as he attempts to take back the White House,” the source, who previously served as an aide to Trump during his presidency, told Fox New

[Read Full story at source]