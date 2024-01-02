Tribunal finds 17-year-old seller was not old enough to ‘enter into contracts’ after buyer suspected shoes were fakeA Melbourne real estate agent who spent almost $30,000 on sneakers he suspects are counterfeit is not entitled to a refund because he knowingly bought them off a 17-year-old student.The man took the student and his father to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (Vcat) after he came to suspect that the Dior X Air Jordan’s he bought in 2020 were high-end counterfeits. Continue reading…

