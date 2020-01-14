Australia’s devastating bushfire season is far from over despite cooler weather this week, Victorian state officials warned on Tuesday as Melbourne was blanketed by hazardous smoke.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australia’s massive fires could become routine, climate scientists warn - January 13, 2020
- Melbourne smothered in smoke as Australian bushfires burn despite cool change - January 13, 2020
- ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho says ‘language barrier’ broken after Oscar nod - January 13, 2020