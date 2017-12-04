Melco Resorts & Entertainment Continues to Lead Macau with the Most Michelin-Starred Restaurants

MACAU, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that the Michelin guide, long regarded as the world’s foremost authority on culinary merit, today awarded seven stars to five of Melco’s signature restaurants in Macau. For the second consecutive year, Melco holds the distinction of having more Michelin-starred dining establishments than any other operators in all of Macau.

City of Dreams’ contemporary French dining destination The Tasting Room (two stars), Cantonese culinary masterpiece Jade Dragon (two stars) and sushi specialist Shinji by Kanesaka (one star), as well as Studio City’s Chinese restaurant Pearl Dragon (one star) and Altira Macau’s Ying (one star), received the prestigious accolades in the awards ceremony announcing the results of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2018, which was revealed in Macau today.

“As Macau continues to strive towards its goal of economic diversification, positioning itself as the world center of tourism and leisure, Melco is proud to be at the forefront and to be able to help raise the profile of the city’s diverse dining scene following Macau’s recent designation as a ‘UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy’,” said Mr. Jarlath Lynch, Senior Vice President of Hotels and Food & Beverage, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. “Melco’s continued recognition from Michelin, as seen in the 2018 guide, is the perfect realization of our constant drive towards excellence – an attitude imparted across all of our resorts, hotels and restaurants. We look forward to raising the fine-dining bar still further in the months and years ahead.”

In addition to the five Michelin-starred restaurants, four other dining outlets owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment, namely Shanghai Magic and Bi Ying at Studio City, and Aurora and Tenmasa at Altira Macau, have each been once again recommended in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau for their respective offerings of Shanghainese, Northern and Southern Chinese, Italian, and Japanese cuisines, which are matched by few other restaurants in Macau.

In addition to the coveted Michelin awards, celebrity Hong Kong actor, foodie and television chef Nicholas Tse has recently paid visit to The Tasting Room, Jade Dragon and Shinji by Kanesaka to enjoy their creations, as well as to interact with the chefs and exchange culinary ideas.

Editor’s Notes:

About The Tasting Room, City of Dreams

Located at City of Dreams, The Tasting Room presents exquisite and contemporary regional French cuisine guaranteed to titillate the senses by showcasing impeccable flavor combinations using the season’s most delicious ingredients from around the world. Honors and awards include:

-Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (two stars)

-Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2013 – 2015 (one star)

-Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 (No. 39)

-Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2017

-Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018

-SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2017

About Jade Dragon, City of Dreams

Located at City of Dreams, Jade Dragon is renowned for its premium Cantonese specialties and creative presentation. The restaurant delights diners with delectable Chinese delicacies and exceptional service that have raised the bar for Chinese fine-dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:

-Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (two stars)

-Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (one star)

-Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 (No. 32)

-Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2017

-Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018

-SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2017

About Shinji by Kanesaka, City of Dreams

The first outlet in Greater China of the acclaimed premium sushi restaurant from Tokyo’s Ginza district by sushi maestro Shinji Kanesaka, Shinji by Kanesaka at City of Dreams delights sushi aficionados who are looking for the most authentic and the finest omakase (chef’s selection) experience in town. Honors and awards include:

-Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (one star)

-Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2017

-Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2017 – 2018

-SCMP 100 Top Tables 2017

About Pearl Dragon, Studio City

Pearl Dragon is a Cantonese fine-dining restaurant that offers a truly exquisite dining experience at Studio City. With a dedication to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies to tempt your palate. Honors and awards include:

-Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2018 (one star)

-Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2017

-SCMP 100 Top Tables 2017

About Ying, Altira Macau

Ying is Altira Macau’s signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service. Honors and awards include:

-Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2018 (one star)

-Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2015 – 2017

Photo Captions Link to image 1 P001 (From left to right) Toru Osumi, Chef de Cuisine of Shinji by Kanesaka (one star), City of Dreams, Tam Kwok Fung, Chef de Cuisine of Jade Dragon (two stars), Fabrice Vulin, Executive Chef of The Tasting Room (two stars), Chef de Cuisine of Pearl Dragon (one star), Studio City and Mingang Li, Chef de Cuisine of Ying (one star), Altira Macau Link to image 2 P002 Tam Kwok Fung, Chef de Cuisine of Jade Dragon, City of Dreams receives two Michelin stars for Jade Dragon in the awards ceremony announcing the results of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2018 Link to image 3 P003 Fabrice Vulin, Executive Chef of The Tasting Room, City of Dreams receives two Michelin stars for The Tasting Room in the awards ceremony announcing the results of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2018

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the gaming market and visitation in Macau and the Philippines, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media inquiries, please contact: