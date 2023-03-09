Address matching and correction capabilities continue to be validated to high USPS standards, recognized to reduce costs and undeliverable mail

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today announced Cycle O CASS™ Certification for its data quality and address management platforms. CASS™ (Coding Accuracy Support System) Certification is a USPS® program to test the accuracy of address-matching software and improve the accuracy of postal coding, such as ZIP+4 Code®, carrier route codes that appear on mail pieces, and 5-digit ZIP Code coding. Cycle O is the latest updated set of postal addressing standards created by the USPS®.

“This continues to be a high-value industry benchmark validating Melissa’s role as the address expert,” said Phil Maitino, Chief Technology Officer, Melissa. “Achieving Cycle O CASS™ Certification is a testament to our 38 years of deep domain knowledge, proprietary address engine, vast multi-sourced data, and advanced address matching capabilities. Melissa can validate and standardize the 193 million addresses served by the USPS® at speed and scale without sacrificing accuracy. Coupled with our expertise in data enhancements and identity matching, our direct mail and other postal customers are assured their mail will reach the right door every time.”

Melissa advocates that address quality is foundational for a meaningful data quality regimen. With verified position of human residence, data managers can then ensure other associated customer data is clean, updated, and enriched to include geographics, demographics, and a broad spectrum of data appends. This approach powers an effective single-customer view, driving omni-channel marketing success, better segmentation and targeting, and ultimately, better decision-making in developing the customer experience.

Melissa is an NCOALink Full Service Provider licensee of the USPS®. Unlike limited licensees, the company can match address lists against the full USPS® NCOALink dataset of approximately 160 million records, which includes all permanent change-of-address records filed with the USPS® over the last 48 months. Melissa also offers the most comprehensive data available for over 210 million delivery points in the U.S., including validating millions of non-USPS® addresses. Paired with Melissa’s data hygiene expertise in suppressions and matching, customers are empowered to get more mail delivered at the lowest costs.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

