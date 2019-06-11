Breaking News
Melissa All-in-One Identity Verification to be Highlighted at FinTech Junction 2019

Solution Combats Fraud and Enables Compliance without Impacting Customer Experience

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification (IDV) solutions, will demonstrate its all-in-one cloud IDV and enrichment solution at FinTech Junction 2019. Operating in tandem with existing banking and payments software platforms, Melissa’s IDV technology seamlessly verifies identity using a global dataset of billions of records. The solution offers the real-time data necessary to optimize compliance, supporting the full spectrum of banking regulations and data standards enacted to combat fraud. 

Melissa unlocks the value of accurate customer data for global organizations including Bank of America, Creditsafe, MetaBank, Tranzfar, BAE Systems, GSK, car2go, Microsoft, the NHS, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. With data quality and verification built into enterprise operations, firms see new efficiencies, reduce costs, and guard against fraud in all financial operations. Real-time integration with banking platforms also empowers financial institutions to meet high customer expectations for convenience, speed, and simplicity in operations such as onboarding, customer service, payments, international money transfer, and Forex. Melissa’s IDV solution features:

  • Flexible, automated credit-checking and anti-fraud workflows
  • Entity resolution and compliance supporting Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti Money Laundering (AML), Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)
  • Scoring and targeting of customers with detailed demographic and firmographic data appends
  • Protection from data decay with 2.1 billion clean, validated records, and enhancement of customer data with missing names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails

Booth visitors also have access to value-added opportunities, with free proof-of-concept and unlimited tech support for onsite purchases. Click here to confirm an onsite briefing or visit the booth during regular show hours, June 26-27, 2019, at Tel Aviv-Yafo’s Avenue Convention Center. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team outside of FinTech Junction, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa
Melissa delivers flexible, real-time technology solutions for identity verification and entity resolution in the card not present space. Since 1985, more than 10,000 global customers including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and payment providers have relied on Melissa to verify an individual’s identity, and maintain clean, up-to-date and enriched data assets to deliver outstanding customer experience while minimizing risk and fraud. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Melissa APAC (available onsite during FinTech Junction)
Bobby Joseph
Director – Key Accounts & Partners, Melissa APAC 
[email protected]
+91-8095894495

Melissa US:
Greg Brown
Vice President, Marketing, Melissa
[email protected]
+1-800-635-4772 x1130

Jackie Zerbst, MPowered PR for Melissa
[email protected]
+1-877-794-6777

