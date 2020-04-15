Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Melissa Contributes Free Address Accuracy Services to Assist the COVID-19 Response

Melissa Contributes Free Address Accuracy Services to Assist the COVID-19 Response

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Address Verification is Crucial to Delivering Essential Services to Homebound and At-Risk Consumers

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melissa, a leading provider of global address, name, email, phone, and identity verification solutions, today announced its data enhancement solutions are being leveraged by a number of on-demand prepared food, grocery, and retail delivery companies across North America. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, these essential businesses are realizing critical value from address accuracy tools that pinpoint delivery locations and ensure smooth delivery of supplies and sustenance directly to people observing stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders. Melissa is currently offering free address validation services for six months (up to 100K records per month) to qualifying essential organizations working to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain management, grocery and prepared food delivery and similar services. Click here to fill out your application for consideration.

“Restaurants, grocery stores and essential goods retailers have stepped up their game to meet demand, quickly learning that location and address are not necessarily the same thing,” said Bud Walker, VP Enterprise Sales & Strategy, Melissa. “Smarter address technologies are required, empowering firms to complete delivery of essentials without a hitch.”

Businesses can fall short by relying solely on simple mapping technologies for address data, a reality made more critical with addresses often mis-entered online. For example, mapping technologies such as Google Maps do not feature parsing, standardization and verification of address capabilities. Data is not verified against authoritative reference data from the USPS or Canada Post, and is often geocoded incorrectly and missing essential information like suites or apartment numbers. The user is provided only an estimation of where an address is on a map, with no assurance the address is real or formatted correctly.

In contrast, a USPS CASS Certified Address Engine powers all Melissa’s address correction tools and identity verification capabilities. The company’s tools manage address verification at the point of data entry, rooftop location mapping for ideal delivery points, real-time analysis of lat/long coordinates to minimize drive time, and much more. Click here for greater insight on Melissa’s services optimized for firms delivering on demand, and to file your application for free support.

To connect with members of Melissa’s data enhancement services team for additional information, support and solutions, visit  https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA. 

About Melissa
Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown
Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa
[email protected]
+1-800-635-4772 x1130

Jacqueline Zerbst, MPowered PR for Melissa
[email protected]  
+1-877-794-6777

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.