Melissa Demonstrates Sustainable Analytics Techniques Using Data Quality for SQL Server at PASS Summit

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melissa , a leading provider of global address, name, email, phone, and identity verification solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its Data Quality Components for SQL Server ® at PASS Summit, supporting data professionals who use the Microsoft data platform. Melissa’s toolset enables a sustainable analytics strategy, preventing the GIGO (Garbage In, Garbage Out) that gets in the way of meaningful analytics. Data professionals are empowered to prevent business revenue losses of 10-25% by avoiding common but costly errors fueled by bad data.

“Bad data is the culprit for enterprise problems that are diverse yet consistent in their ability to disrupt business operations. Without accurate data, businesses cannot locate new customers and lack understanding of customer needs, ultimately minimizing the value of each customer,” said Bud Walker, vice president, enterprise sales and strategy, Melissa. “Reliable and ongoing data quality controls are key, seamlessly driving effective communications and predictive analytics.”

Melissa’s Data Quality Components for Microsoft® SQL Server is a unique set of global data quality tools that empower DBAs and developers to collect data from any source, and clean and enrich data during migration and integration. By preventing incorrect, incomplete, duplicate, or outdated data from entering enterprise systems, organizations can gain immediate insight for actionable intelligence.

Melissa tools integrate closely with both the community and enterprise editions of SQL Server® Integration Services (SSIS) as well as the range of Microsoft technologies, including restful APIs and components for .NET™, Dynamics CRM, and Excel®. The company will be demonstrating these Microsoft compatible data quality tools and strategies at PASS Summit at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, November 6-9, 2019.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships.

