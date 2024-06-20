Meet Kyle Dalton Smith, Senior Attorney at Melmed Law Group

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melmed Law Group , renowned for its unwavering dedication to employee rights and workplace justice, is proud to highlight Kyle Dalton Smith as a Senior Attorney. With extensive employment and labor law expertise, Kyle Dalton Smith continues to be integral to the firm’s success and dedication to client advocacy.

About Kyle Dalton Smith

Kyle Dalton Smith holds a Bachelor of Science from Northern Arizona University and a Juris Doctor from UCLA School of Law. His comprehensive educational background and professional credentials include memberships and licensure in several federal courts and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit.

Professional Memberships and Affiliations

State Bar of California, Member

U.S. District Court, Central District of California

U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California

U.S. District Court, Northern District of California

U.S. District Court, Southern District of California

U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit

Areas of Expertise

Kyle has been licensed for over 12 years, with 8 years of experience in employment and labor law . Kyle’s practice focuses on:

Wage and Hour Class Actions

PAGA Representative Actions

Kyle’s in-depth knowledge and dedication to wage and hour class actions and PAGA actions have made him a key player in the field, ensuring the rights of employees are protected and upheld.

Client Testimonials

Clients consistently praise Kyle for his dedication, expertise, and legal acumen. His ability to navigate complex legal challenges and provide comprehensive support to his clients underscores his role as a trusted advocate in employment law.

Professional Achievements

Kyle’s profound impact at Melmed Law Group speaks volumes. His unwavering commitment to excellence and justice is evident in his work and client interactions. Now, he leverages his diverse skills to promote employee rights and has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star each year since 2018, an honor given to only 2.5% of California attorneys.

Connect with Kyle Dalton Smith

For more information or to connect with Kyle Dalton Smith, visit his LinkedIn profile .

Media Contact:

Paniz Rad

Marketing Director

Melmed Law Group

Phone: (310) 824-3828

Email: [email protected]

About Melmed Law Group

Founded in 2015, Melmed Law Group has been a beacon of hope for employees facing workplace harassment, discrimination, and wage theft. Led by Jonathan Melmed , the firm has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions and has been recognized as a top law firm for employee rights.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43fc9ef1-389c-4a43-9fb1-483f94fcb500