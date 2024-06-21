LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melmed Law Group is proud to announce that it has been recognized for obtaining one of the Top 100 Labor & Employment Settlements in California for 2023. This prestigious recognition comes as a result of the firm’s outstanding work on behalf of their client(s) in the case of Aguilar v. Jimenez Nursery Inc.

The case of Aguilar v. Jimenez Nursery Inc. involved a class action lawsuit addressing unfair competition, wage and hour violations , labor and employment issues, and a PAGA claim , resulting in a settlement of $750,000.00. Attorney Jonathan Melmed of Melmed Law Group P.C., along with Mehrdad Bokhour of Bokhour Law Group, P.C., played pivotal roles in achieving this remarkable outcome.

This recognition highlights Melmed Law Group’s commitment to excellence in employment law and its dedication to advocating for the rights of employees. The firm’s ability to achieve favorable outcomes in complex cases demonstrates its expertise and effectiveness in the field.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our work in the Aguilar v. Jimenez Nursery Inc. case,” said Jonathan Melmed , founder of Melmed Law Group. “This settlement reflects our firm’s dedication to fighting for employees’ rights and our commitment to achieving justice on their behalf.”

The full list of the Top 100 Labor & Employment Settlements in California for 2023 can be viewed here .

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group specializes in employment law , focusing on cases of workplace harassment , discrimination , wage theft , and wrongful termination . The firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of employees and ensuring they receive the justice they deserve.

Media Contact:

Paniz Rad

Marketing Director

Melmed Law Group

Email: [email protected]