Meet Eric Lund, Attorney at Melmed Law Group
LOS ANGELES, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melmed Law Group, a leader in advocating for employee rights and workplace justice, proudly announces the addition of Eric Lund. Eric Lund’s impressive academic background and diverse professional experiences make him a valuable asset to the firm.
About Eric Lund
Eric Lund graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), earning his Bachelor’s degree. At UCLA, Eric was recognized with a scholarship award and actively participated in school government and housing administration. He further pursued his legal education at California Western School of Law (CWSL), where he obtained his Juris Doctor. During his time at CWSL, Eric excelled academically, earning multiple CALI awards for achieving the highest grades in various subjects.
Professional Memberships and Affiliations
- Orange County Bar Association
- Los Angeles Bar Association
- American Bar Association
Professional Journey
Eric’s strong academic credentials and abilities led him to work as a tutor for first-year law students. He gained practical experience through internships at prominent San Diego law firms, focusing on zoning and permitting issues, criminal matters, and civil litigation. Additionally, Eric interned at Alliance for HOPE International, an organization dedicated to advocating for the rights of victims of domestic violence. His dedication and hard work culminated in passing the California Bar Exam on his first attempt.
Personal Interests
In his spare time, Eric is committed to volunteering and enjoys running, fishing, and spending time with dogs.
Media Contact:
Paniz Rad
Marketing Director
Melmed Law Group
Phone: (310) 824-3828
Email: [email protected]
About Melmed Law Group
Founded in 2015, Melmed Law Group has established itself as a champion for employees facing workplace harassment, discrimination, and wage theft. Under the leadership of Jonathan Melmed, the firm has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions, earning recognition as a top law firm for employee rights.
