Man taken to hospital with bullet wound after incident involving pistol owned by Emanuele PozzoloItalian opposition leaders are demanding “clarity” from the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, after a gun owned by an MP from her far-right Brothers of Italy party was accidentally fired at a New Year’s Eve gathering.Emanuele Pozzolo confirmed that the pistol belonged to him but denied firing the bullet, which grazed the leg of a 31-year-old man who was among the security entourage of the Italian justice ministry undersecretary Andrea Delmastro. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.