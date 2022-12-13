Melt blown nonwovens industry is expected to register 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by expansion of the healthcare industry in developing countries.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Melt Blown Nonwovens Market was estimated at USD 2 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $4 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Prevalent health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic impelled the adoption of rigorous laws requiring the use of face masks. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, mask recommendations varied by country, expert, and organization. Non-medical masks were only recommended for sick people in some countries, while other experts advised healthy people to use non-medical masks outdoors. Since melt blown nonwovens are a vital component for making surgical masks, the upsurge in the global demand for face masks increased the production of melt blown nonwovens, which is likely to propel market expansion.

Furthermore, the widespread product usage in the textile industry is a major factor contributing to the melt blown nonwovens market growth. In recent years, there has been a rapid development of novel textile production processes. One of the characteristics shared by these new technologies is the partial or entire elimination of traditional operating practices viz., weaving, spinning, knitting, and so on. Nonwovens are gaining popularity as a result of product innovations, technical improvements, and mounting customer awareness and acceptance of nonwoven items.

Favorable characteristics of the material to favor polyamide segment share

Melt blown nonwovens market is categorized as per material into polypropylene, polycarbonate, polyester, polyurethane, polystyrene, polyamides, and others. The polyamides segment is projected to amass more than USD 70 million in revenue by the end of 2032. Polyamides have distinct characteristics, such as moisture absorption, water washability, high surface uniformity, and durability. The material’s excellent durability and capacity to endure high and low temperatures are major features that are projected to increase its utilization over the estimated timeline.

Key reasons for melt blown nonwovens market growth:

Increasing product demand in medical industry Regulations regarding compulsion of face mask Rising application of nonwoven fabrics in personal hygiene products

Growing product adoption for hygiene applications to augment dual texture segment demand

In terms of product, melt blown nonwovens market share from dual texture segment is estimated to record substantial growth at over 5.5% CAGR through 2032. Dual texture melt blown nonwovens are commonly utilized in hygiene applications, such as surface cleaning, personal hygiene, and other sanitary applications. These products are usually the same size as a paper towel, with a durable & smooth texture on one side and a rough texture on the other side. The segment growth is attributed to the growing product uptake owing to the increasing personal hygiene awareness.

Booming demand for adult sanitary products to augment LATAM market revenue

Latin America melt blown nonwovens market is poised to be worth more than USD 175 million by 2032. The region’s expanding aging population is increasing the demand for adult sanitary goods. Soaring demand for face masks and PPED kits during the pandemic resulted in the rising need for melt blown nonwovens for the production of medical disposable wearables among manufacturers. Latin America is also seeing a population boom and an increase in female labor force participation backed by the increasing demand for personal and feminine hygiene products from manufacturers.

New product launches by leading businesses to enhance the industry outlook

Major corporations operating in the melt blown nonwovens market are Mogul, The Dow Chemical Company, Irema Ireland, Atex, DuPont, Oerlikon, and Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric, among others. These companies are focused on introducing new products and expanding their product lines.

