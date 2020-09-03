Melting Sculptures at Frost Museum of Science and Other Florida Locations Put State’s Climate Emergency in Spotlight

NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist John Morales to Moderate Virtual Town Hall, Webinars on Climate Crisis in September as part of Month-Long Series of CLEO Institute Events in Miami, Tampa and Orlando

One of artist Bob Partington’s melting wax sculptures Can Florida’s swiftly rising temperatures actually melt a sculpture? It turns out they can, and in less time than you might think. The CLEO Institute has partnered with Miami ad agency Zubi and award-winning Los Angeles artist/inventor/director Bob Partington to show Floridians just how quickly. PHOTO/ 1stAveMachine, New York

MIAMI, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Can Florida’s swiftly rising temperatures actually melt a sculpture? It turns out they can, and in less time than you might think. The CLEO Institute has partnered with Miami ad agency Zubi and award-winning Los Angeles artist/inventor/director Bob Partington to show Floridians just how quickly.

Partington, well-known for hosting The History Channel’s Thing-a-ma-Bob and for his unique inventions that combine art, science, technology, math and engineering, was challenged by the creative team at Zubi earlier this year to create visual experiences based on an idea the Miami ad agency had to put the state’s climate crisis in the spotlight for all Floridians to see.

The idea that Zubi and CLEO landed upon was a series of wax sculptures that would literally melt in the Florida heat over a period of four to five days. Zubi then reached out to Partington, who was tasked with creating the melting sculptures. Working with colleagues at mixed media production company 1stAvenueMachine’s Los Angeles studios, Partington designed statues that will each reveal a secret message related to their subject when they have melted. The next step was to decide what to depict. “Florida is such a visually enthralling state,” said Partington. “There are so many things that make it special. But the Zubi team asked us to hone-in on three icons that represent what Floridians and the world stand to lose – forever – if action is not taken now.”

The first sculpture, depicting a lifeguard hut of the kind to be found on beaches around the state, will be installed at the outdoor Science Plaza of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami on September the 9th. “Obviously wooden objects don’t melt,” said Zubi Executive Creative Director Iván Calle. “But you know what will fade away? The beaches on which they sit.” Over the following two weeks, additional melting sculptures will be installed in two other Florida locations. Beginning on September 16, Tampa will host a sculpture featuring a Florida panther and her cubs. Starting on September 23, Orlando will be the site of the third and final sculpture, depicting the people who come to the area from around the world for its famous theme parks and natural beauty.

“It’s not just our beaches that are slowly disappearing as a result of sea level rise, algal blooms, and coastal erosion, but also our wildlife and, ultimately, our very way of life in Florida. Our health is being threatened by weather events like extreme heat, affecting the most vulnerable the worst. Our elderly, Black and Latinx communities and our children are at the forefront of the climate crisis. Even during this terrible pandemic, climate change is still the single most important issue that Floridians face because of everything that we stand to lose, and our local, state and federal government are not doing enough,” said Yoca Arditi-Rocha, CLEO’s Executive Director. “We need to understand this is not solely an environmental issue, it is the biggest issue that affects our livelihoods. We demand bold climate action from our elected officials.”

The CLEO Institute is organizing multiple Florida Climate Crisis events this month to highlight the several different threats to the state’s quality of life and has tapped NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist John Morales to moderate two webinars and a virtual town hall this month. “I’m beyond excited to participate in this highly educational campaign organized by CLEO,” said Morales. “No state is more exposed to the devastating impacts of climate change than Florida. 22 of the top 25 cities most vulnerable to coastal flooding today in the United States are in our state. We need to prepare for this and I’m eager to help get this important information into the public sphere in any way I can.”

Following is the schedule of events that The CLEO Institute has organized for September:

Dates Event Location Sept. 9-13 Lifeguard Hut Sculpture Exhibit Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Miami Sept. 10 Webinar featuring Dr. Rachel Licker, Ph.D., Senior Climate Scientist, Climate & Energy Program, Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). (Virtual) Sept. 11 Town Hall: “Financial and Health Impacts of Heat on our Underserved Communities,” moderated by NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist John Morales and featuring Dr. Rachel Licker, Ph.D. (Virtual) Sept. 16-20 Florida Panther Family Sculpture Exhibit Tampa – University of South Florida Sept. 17 Webinar: “Climate Impacts on Florida,” moderated by John Morales (Virtual) Sept. 22-26 Florida Humans Sculpture Exhibit Orlando City Hall

“This year’s global temperature rise is expected to be one of the hottest recorded, manifesting across Florida,” commented Dr. Rachel Licker of the Union of Concerned Scientists. “Temperatures are expected to grow if we don’t act collectively to rein in global warming emissions. By working together and listening to the latest science, Floridians can limit days of extreme heat and sea level rise to save the places they treasure.”

People seeking more information about the wax sculptures and The CLEO Institute’s month-long focus on the numerous ways in which climate change is threatening Florida can visit FlClimateCrisis.org . The public is invited to ask questions and comment on social media using the hashtag #FlClimateCrisis.

The Florida Climate Crisis campaign has been made possible via a grant from the VoLo Foundation, a private, Florida-based philanthropic foundation led by Thais Lopez Vogel and David S. Vogel that seeks to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education and improving health.

About The CLEO Institute

Founded in 2010, The CLEO Institute (CLEO) exists for the sole purpose of building climate literacy and spurring climate action. As the only nonprofit , nonpartisan organization based in Florida that is exclusively dedicated to climate change education and engagement, CLEO is viewed as the go-to regional source for credible, vetted climate science and expert insights into a variety of fields impacted by climate. The CLEO Institute is a 501(c)(3) working with communities across Florida to build climate literacy and mobilize climate action for a resilient future. Learn more at cleoinstitute.org .

About VoLo Foundation

VoLo Foundation (VoLo) is a private, non-operating foundation in Jupiter, Florida. VoLo believes in developing knowledge and sharing information that has the potential to create a global impact. Through original research and analysis, and in collaboration with philanthropic and academic partners, we aim to enrich the lives of individuals, strengthen communities, and educate future generations. Learn more and subscribe to VoLo Climate News at volofoundation.org .

About the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Located in Downtown Miami’s Maurice A. Ferré Park, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is a leading-edge science museum dedicated to sharing the power of science, sparking wonder and investigation, and fueling innovation for the future. Sitting on four acres, the 250,000-square-foot museum divides into four distinct buildings: The Frost Planetarium, Aquarium, and the North and West Wings. At Frost Science, visitors can explore the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in an experiential setting with interactive exhibitions and unique shows. Frost Science is supported by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners of Miami-Dade County. This project is supported by the Building Better Communities Bond Program and the City of Miami. Sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and a member of the Association of Science and Technology Centers. Learn more at frostscience.org .

About The Union of Concerned Scientists

The Union of Concerned Scientists puts rigorous, independent science to work to solve our planet’s most pressing problems. Joining with people across the country, we combine technical analysis and effective advocacy to create innovative, practical solutions for a healthy, safe and sustainable future. For more information, go to www.ucsusa.org.

About Zubi

Zubi is a full-service Multicultural Communications unit of WPP’s Specialist Communications division. It was founded by American Advertising Federation Hall of Famer Tere Zubizarreta (1937 – 2007). Specializing in communications that target growth segments, Zubi has been creating best-in-class creative work–always anchored on strong consumer insights and business analytics–for the likes of Fortune 100 companies since 1976. Zubi’s current client list includes Ford Motor Company, Lincoln Motor Company, Ford Dealers Association of California and Arizona, JP Morgan Chase, Grupo Rodilla, Mars Petcare, The CLEO Institute, and the Inter American Press Association. Zubi leverages its national footprint with offices in Miami (HQ), Los Angeles, and Detroit.

About 1stAvenueMachine

1stAveMachine is a mixed media production company and storytelling outfit. They create video, digital, and experimental content for TV, print, web, and mobile, all with a unified singular vision. They have won numerous awards since their formation, including Gold, Silver, and Bronze Cannes Lions, AICP, One Show, and ANDY awards, and many others. Their work has been featured across the globe and during the Super Bowl, and their division 1stAve Content has been instrumental in pairing the perfect influencers and creators with agencies and brands.

