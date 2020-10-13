Meltwater Awarded as Having ‘Happiest Employees’ in New Third-Party Survey

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of a Comparably Award, in recognition of having the ‘Happiest Employees’, compiled from 10 million employee ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. After a tumultuous year in which COVID-19 forced the closure of Meltwater’s 55 global offices, this award speaks to Meltwater’s creativity, flexibility, and continued focus on personal and professional development during these challenging times.

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. The Happiest Employees category is based on responses to questions that seek to understand the factors which contribute to an employee’s overall happiness at work (e.g., benefits, pay, positive work environment, not feeling burnt out, clear goals they’re invested in). 

Meltwater’s Executive Director for the Americas, Kaveh Rostampor, had this to say regarding the award: “It is both humbling and inspiring to be recognized by our employees as being a place they love to work, and one that contributes to their happiness. We have always prided ourselves on providing a great experience for everyone on our team, and while 2020 has forced us to adapt the way in which we engage and motivate a remote workforce, we are incredibly proud to hear that our employees are among the happiest in the United States.”

“Each year we publish our Happiest Employees list to recognize companies who understand that providing their workforce ﻿with a positive environment, clear goals they can be invested in, and a comprehensive ﻿compensation package is a winning formula for happiness at work,” said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. “We’re thrilled to see Meltwater on the list for the first time. Employees consistently rave about the excitement they feel about coming to work everyday and how invested they are in the long-term success of the business.”

Meltwater is actively recruiting in a variety of exciting roles across North America to continue to grow and expand the team. To learn more about the open opportunities, please visit the Meltwater Careers website, or visit our Comparably profile page here.

About Meltwater
Meltwater was founded in 2001 as the world’s first online media monitoring company. Today, we are a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an intuitive, all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30,000 of the world’s most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their strategic decision-making, and with over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner. We are also proud to support the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a pan-African entrepreneurial program & incubator, fostering the next generation of African tech talent. Learn more at meltwater.com.

About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

