Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Meltwater CEO John Box named to PRWeek’s Dashboard 25

Meltwater CEO John Box named to PRWeek’s Dashboard 25

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a leading global provider of social and media intelligence, announced that CEO John Box was named to the 2022 PRWeek Dashboard 25, the definitive annual list of industry leaders who are shaping the $4.1 billion communications technology industry.

The list is made up of individuals from the biggest comms tech providers and platforms in the market and up-and-coming disruptors that are inspiring the next phase of innovation across media and social monitoring services, in-house communications teams, PR agencies, newswires, private equity, and more. The honorees are recognized for success within their own organizations and elevating communications technology to new heights through innovative and transformative work.

“PRWeek Dashboard 25 is an amazing opportunity to celebrate the achievements of senior practitioners in the comms tech space, encompassing social media monitoring, influencer management, media analysis, media monitoring and press release distribution,” said Frank Washkuch, executive editor, PRWeek. “This list is a Who’s Who of the people helping PR executives prove their hard work is effective.”

Box was named to the list for the second year in a row and highlighted for his leadership in a banner year for Meltwater. In 2021, the company saw four acquisitions in the span of eight months, uplisted to the Oslo Stock Exchange, posted record growth, and won numerous awards for its world-class product and culture.

Under Box’s leadership, Meltwater has grown into one of the global leaders in media intelligence and social analytics, providing over 27,000 customers with an intuitive, all-in-one solution that bridges the gaps between PR, Communications and Marketing teams.

For more information, please contact:
pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 2,200 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.