Members-Only Dating App Lox Club to Launch Summer Happy Hour Series in NYC

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summer is meant for more than swiping. That’s why members-only dating app Lox Club is excited to announce the launch of its New York City Summer Series, a collection of happy hours at the hottest bars and lounges across the city.

Designed to help down-to-earth and ambitious singles find their summer (or forever) fling, Lox Club’s Summer Series will take place every Wednesday and run for six consecutive weeks throughout July and August. Kicking off tomorrow July 20th at the Ugly Duckling, the full schedule can be found below:

The Ugly Duckling (106 3rd Ave) | July 20th, 6:30-9:30pm

Little Shop (252 Front St) | July 27th, 6:30-9:30pm

Canary Club (303 Broome Street) | August 3rd, 6:30-9:30pm

Keys & Heels (1488 2nd Ave) | August 10th, 6:30-9:30pm

Little Ways (343 W Broadway) | August 17th, 6:30-9:30pm

The Crown | August 24th, 6:30-9:30pm

Montauk Beach House | August 27th, 1pm-5pm

Tickets for Summer Series are now on sale, with events open to Lox Club members and applicants. To close out the series, Lox Club will be hosting a members-only party at Montauk Beach House on August 27th.

Building towards its mission of connecting people over fun and immersive dating experiences, Lox Club has found a perfect match in its in-person speakeasy-inspired events. Past events include a NYFW Celebration, an Art Basel Party with Diplo, and private magic shows with world-renowned magicians.

Danielle Mackson, Head of Events at Lox Club, said that while meeting someone at a Lox Club event is the ultimate goal, it’s more like the icing on the cake. “We strive to create unique experiences that anyone would enjoy, single or non-single,” she added. “Our events provide opportunities for people to more effortlessly meet and connect IRL — and promise an incredible time no matter what.”

To RSVP for Summer Series events, apply for Lox Club membership at loxclubapp.com or in the Lox Club app. Existing members can secure their spot directly in the events section of the app.

