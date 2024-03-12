You never know who you will run into at the Capitol during a State of the Union address.

“Governor,” I said, greeting New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former House member, and her small security contingent as they passed me in the basement of the Capitol last Thursday night.

I turned the corner.

“Mr. Santos,” I said.

Mr. Santos.

MR. SANTOS!!!!!

FORMER SANTOS STAFFER SAYS EXPELLED CONGRESSMAN’S SURPR

[Read Full story at source]