Membrion Named Finalist in SEMI Start-Up Competition Driving Sustainability in the Chip Industry

SEATTLE, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Membrion, a Seattle-based manufacturer of membranes for wastewater, announced that they are one of three water technology industry finalists for the Startups for Semiconductor Sustainability initiative led by SEMI. A five-year-old company, Membrion has been recognized nationally for its work with ceramic desalination membranes and is leading global change in the water industry.

SEMI is a global industry association representing the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. The organization has over 2400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide who drive innovations in design, materials, equipment, software, devices, and services. The Startups for Semiconductor Sustainability initiative is one vehicle for driving greater innovation.

“We are thrilled to share with industry leaders how Membrion meets the goals of the Startups for Semiconductor Sustainability initiative,” said Greg Newbloom, the founder and chief executive officer of Membrion. “Our ceramic desalination membranes are energy efficient and help save water, both of which are key priorities for the industry.”

The road to becoming one of three finalists started in December 2021 after a committee’s application review; at that time, Membrion was selected as one of 18 semi-finalists. At a speed pitch event in January, Membrion presented to and engaged in Q and A with a committee of SEMI member companies and select venture capital firms.

“Semiconductor companies are experiencing extremely high demand, and so making manufacturing more sustainable must be at the forefront of the conversation,” said Newbloom. “It’s exciting to see industry leaders rise to the challenge with a startup program like this!”

About Membrion

Created to help industrial facilities recycle more of their water, Membrion manufactures ceramic desalination membranes that can recover up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion’s flexible, ceramic ion-exchange membranes yield endless possibilities for water recovery, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible temperatures, pH ranges, and challenging trace chemicals. The membranes that Membrion creates are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, can withstand high temperatures, and are economical. Membrion’s team of leading scientists and researchers are creating a new standard for recovering wastewater in the industrial world. Industries that benefit from Membrion products include microelectronics, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, and more. For more information about Membrion, visit membrion.com.

Contact: Susan Fortner, BPR International

Telephone: (614) 562-0054

Email: susan@bprinternational.com