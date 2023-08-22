Ugandan Knuckles Coin ($KNUCKS) is the latest memecoin to join the crypto space with great ambitions.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ugandan Knuckles Coin pays homage to one of the most iconic and beloved memes ever. The project aspires to reclaim purpose in the meme community and expand its presence in the world of digital finance.

With its clear roadmap, $KNUCKS seeks to preserve the unifying and fun-loving spirit of the Ugandan Knuckles meme.

The Rise of $KNUCKS: A New Memecoin on the Block

As the sphere of cryptocurrency evolves, $KNUCKS bursts onto the scene, inspired by the iconic Ugandan Knuckles meme. This digital coin aims to unite, much like the meme itself. It offers a beacon to those lost in the meme world, providing a sense of direction – a new ‘wae’.

As the founders put it, the meme community felt a void after losing “Da Kween.” $KNUCKS steps up, ready to fill this space with its ambition to dominate the crypto world. The spirit of the Ugandan Knuckles meme is set for a comeback, carried on the rising tide of $KNUCKS.

$KNUCKS is boldly leading the charge in the memecoin revolution. Like other meme coins such as $PEPE and $SNEK, it can be traded on exchanges like Uniswap. This strategy makes it a viable investment for every “meme lord” worldwide.

Although it has just begun its journey, it has already gained notable attention and recognition on Twitter. The team’s assertion that $KNUCKS is the “Greatest Memecoin of All Time (#GMOAT)” is also helping to spread engagement.

Navigating the Meme-Oriented Journey – The Roadmap of $KNUCKS

Another essential aspect of $KNUCKS is the project’s roadmap. This outlines the timeline of key milestones, allowing investors to accurately track the team’s progress. The roadmap follows the three phases of meme evolution.

The first phase focuses on introducing the coin to its community and solidifying its presence on various exchange platforms. This includes the launch of $KNUCKS and listings on several mid-cap exchanges.

Additionally, this phase will focus on building high engagement within the community. Through memes and lighthearted discussions, investors can get a full feel of what $KNUCKS is about.

The second phase is all about scaling up and reaching a wider audience. This involves surpassing the milestone of 1,000 holders and listing $KNUCKS on CoinMarketCap (CMC) and CoinGecko (CG). Additionally, the coin will integrate with mid-cap exchanges for added liquidity.

The final phase is when $KNUCKS will reach its full potential. This phase involves achieving listings on top-tier exchanges and introducing the Ugandan Knuckles Storybook and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). With these tools, investors can deepen their experience with the coin and engage in meme-oriented activities.

It’s essential to note that $KNUCKS has no affiliation with Gregzilla or his creation of the Knuckles parody cartoon.

This token is a tribute to the well-known meme, designed for amusement and camaraderie. In this context, $KNUCKS serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of internet culture.

About Ugandan Knuckles

Ugandan Knuckles is more than just a meme, it’s an opportunity for savvy investors to join a new crypto community. It’s a chance to be part of a movement, a digital growth fueled by humor in the ever-evolving world of blockchain.

Ugandan Knuckles is ready to roll with a total token supply of 420,694,206,942,069 coins. With no taxes on transactions, users can focus on waiting for the perfect time to swap ETH for $KNUCKS.

Most tokens (88.9%) will go to liquidity, and 6.9% will be reserved for centralized exchange listings in a publicly visible wallet with an ENS address. The project will burn the remaining 4.2% to increase the token’s scarcity.

The fact that the token’s launch is approaching is yet another reason for investors to get on board. The project’s team summarized the process of buying the token in four easy steps:

Creating a wallet Getting ETH Connecting a wallet to Uniswap Switching the ETH for $KNUCKS

Anyone interested can visit the project’s website and read about its tokenomics. The social media pages below will also regularly share updates on the latest news about Ugandan Knuckles.

Twitter | Instagram

CONTACT: Jay H. contact at ugandanknuckles.vip