Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Memoir is based on one man working in human rights, community mental health and the absorption of immigrants in Israel

Memoir is based on one man working in human rights, community mental health and the absorption of immigrants in Israel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Herzl R. Spiro M.D.., PhD. announces the release of ‘Of Hope: A Memoir’

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Despair is the question. Hope is the answer.” These words are associated with Romanian-born American writer, professor, political activist, Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel and his response to the Holocaust. Rereading Wiesel’s works and the realization of a need to bear witness to important lifetime events and experiences prompted Herzl R. Spiro M.D., Ph.D. to write “Of Hope: A Memoir” (published by Balboa Press), the story of his many attempts and failures to lead a life of deep belief, meaning and service, despite living in a world full of confusion, despair, temptations, hardship and doubt.

 

In his early years, Spiro’s father was trying to help the Jews of Europe and worked on the establishment of Israel. Later, there were wonderful years growing and learning in Vermont. He also describes his personal experiences in the remarkable human rights movement of Martin Luther King. There were years of rising hope for a better community mental health care system as they built programs at Johns Hopkin, Rutgers University and the Medical College of Wisconsin. The defunding by the Reagan administration and the cruel consequences that occurred are described as he subsequently worked with residents of the inner city of Milwaukee.

 

In 1982, Spiro started to work on the absorption of immigrants to Israel and became chair as they tried to avoid the mistakes of the Black-white relationships in America for the tens of thousands of Black immigrants from Ethiopia. They worked to help integrate 1,250,000 immigrants who were penniless strangers from communist lands adapting to a new language and culture in Israel. The book also describes the hope engendered by his remarriage and his family. The epilogue describes the current reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising awareness of the need to heal the long unfair relationship with Black Americans as well as an increasing deprived underclass. The book suggests bringing hope to those now deprived using some of the methods of absorption they used in Israel.

 

“Of Hope: A Memoir” is the story of an old man looking into the unknown, both backward and forward and realizing that he knows little and still must go on with a deep and abiding belief. This is what it means to return to his father’s house. This is, in a word, hope. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/802741-of-hope

 

“Of Hope: A Memoir”

By Herzl R. Spiro M.D., Ph.D.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781982251451

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781982251468

E-Book | 138 pages | ISBN 9781982251444

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Herzl R Spiro MD PhD was educated in Vermont, Harvard, Rutgers, New York Hospital and Johns Hopkins. He helped organize medical care for Rev. King’s marches. He served the Jewish Agency Absorption Committee for 20 years. He was faculty at Johns Hopkins, and Rutgers before becoming professor and chair of psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin and professor of psychiatry and psychology at The University of Wisconsin-Madison where he is now an emeritus professor. He published numerous books and research articles. He, currently at 85 years, still works as a psychiatrist full-time serving Milwaukee’s inner city.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Balboa Press
844-682-1282
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.