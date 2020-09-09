Memoir narrates one woman’s life growing up in London after World War II and her experiences working with young people

BRACKNELL, England, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Writing with openness, warmth and a fare bit of humor, Dawn Chambers walks down memory lane to share with readers the “Memoirs of a Youth Worker” (published by AuthorHouse UK).

In this autobiography, the author recalls growing up in London after World War II, her childhood schooling, and her career as a youth worker beginning in the 1960s. Chambers covers many short stories about her time working with young people, from being a local volunteer in Hertfordshire who helped the church’s youth club, to setting up an under-17 football team for a young lad and his friends in Sussex. Later, when her son was old enough, Chambers also sets up an under-11 team, which was not easy in the 1970s.

“In this book, I came across many young people. Some had problems, others just needed support while they passed through the early teenage years,” the author shares, adding that, “Hopefully people will pick up a few things which will help their relationship with their own children.”

“Memoirs of a Youth Worker” takes a look back at a life well lived — one focused on helping others in and around post-war London. It also gives readers an idea of what little people had back in the early days compared with what people have today.

The book is available at https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/808925-memoirs-of-a-youth-worker.

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 54 pages | ISBN 9781728353777

E-Book | 54 pages | ISBN 9781728353760

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dawn Chambers is a retired youth worker who enjoys sports, especially football (or soccer). Chambers is married and has two grown children. She lives about 20 miles from Windsor Castle in England.

