Memoir narrates one woman's life growing up in London after World War II and her experiences working with young people

Posted by: GlobeNewswire

Dawn Chambers announce the publication of ‘’Memoirs of a Youth Worker

BRACKNELL, England, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Writing with openness, warmth and a fare bit of humor, Dawn Chambers walks down memory lane to share with readers the “Memoirs of a Youth Worker” (published by AuthorHouse UK).

 

In this autobiography, the author recalls growing up in London after World War II, her childhood schooling, and her career as a youth worker beginning in the 1960s. Chambers covers many short stories about her time working with young people, from being a local volunteer in Hertfordshire who helped the church’s youth club, to setting up an under-17 football team for a young lad and his friends in Sussex. Later, when her son was old enough, Chambers also sets up an under-11 team, which was not easy in the 1970s.

 

“In this book, I came across many young people. Some had problems, others just needed support while they passed through the early teenage years,” the author shares, adding that, “Hopefully people will pick up a few things which will help their relationship with their own children.”

 

“Memoirs of a Youth Worker” takes a look back at a life well lived — one focused on helping others in and around post-war London. It also gives readers an idea of what little people had back in the early days compared with what people have today.

 

The book is available at https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/808925-memoirs-of-a-youth-worker.

 

“Memoirs of a Youth Worker”

By Dawn Chambers

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 54 pages | ISBN 9781728353777

E-Book | 54 pages | ISBN 9781728353760

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Dawn Chambers is a retired youth worker who enjoys sports, especially football (or soccer). Chambers is married and has two grown children. She lives about 20 miles from Windsor Castle in England.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

CONTACT: Marketing Services
AuthorHouseUK
0-800-014-8641
[email protected]

