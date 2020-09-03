Memoir shares the story of a true gentleman who overcame many adversities throughout his life

‘The Life of John Cotterell’ released

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The late John Cotterell was one of life’s true gentlemen. He was intelligent, caring and had a sense of humor to rival the best. He was a disabled man who battled polio, heart disease, and Guillain-Barré syndrome; none of these illnesses stopped him from living his life to the full.

“The Life of John Cotterell” (published by AuthorHouse UK) tells the story of his life from the time of his birth. He wrote this book himself, but sadly passed away on Nov. 10, 2014, aged 82, before completing his memoirs. Sharon, his daughter-in-law and with blessings from his two sons, David and Robert, decided to finish this book in honor of John’s memory.

Cotterell’s life was hectic. He was a disabled person from an early age who suffered but never complained about life and ill health. He lost his wife to cancer at 42 years of age and suffered with chronic depression for a period after. In this book, he speaks about his life experiences and as a wonderful father to his sons.

“The Life of John Cotterell” shares the story of a true gentleman who overcame many adversities throughout his life. It aims to remind readers that life is a journey not to be taken for granted but to be celebrated. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-life-of-john-cotterell-john-cotterell/1137063142?ean=9781728352886

About the Author

John Cotterell was born on April 26, 1932, in Birmingham, England. He was married to Naureen and had two sons, David and Robert. After Naureen’s life was cut short at age 42 after a battle with breast cancer, John went on to bring his two sons up alone at the ages of 11 and 6. He worked hard throughout his professional life and had lifelong friends whom he would socialize with on a regular basis until his death. He was ever a keen sportsman who enthused over football and cricket and grew up supporting Birmingham City Football Club and Warwickshire Cricket Club. But it was his love of the theatre and classical music which was to become a passion for him. He reminisced up until the time of his death about the shows he had seen, which often included talented actors and singers who were relatively unknown and who went on to become some of Britain’s biggest names in show business. He had for years treasured waiting patiently by the stage doors to meet these artists and to get their autographs. He collected some amazing autographs and signed photos to treasure.

