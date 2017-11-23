Men found at northern Japan marina say they are from North Korea: police

TOKYO (Reuters) – Police in northern Japan have found eight men near a boat at a seaside marina who said they were from North Korea, and appear to be fishermen whose vessel ran into trouble, rather than defectors, a police official said on Friday.
