Demand in the U.K. is set to increase at a CAGR of 9.8% in the Europe meningococcal vaccines market during the forecast period. Expansion of product indications, and increasing pharmacy-based immunization services, are some of the key trends being witnessed in this marketplace

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global meningococcal vaccines market stands at US$ 3.4 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 7.7 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2032.

Vaccines that are into targeting some meningococcus strains like A, B, C, W-135, and Y are being made available. It is a known fact that vaccines enhance immunity levels by 80-100% for 2 years, with some of them needing booster doses. Plus, with spike in travel vaccine and enclosure of National Immunization Programs all over, the meningococcal vaccines market is expected to grow on an unstoppable note in the near future.

The present scenario is such that resistance to antibiotics is rising. This is evident from the fact that various clonal complexes of Neisseria meningitidis like CC11 and CC4821 are exhibiting resistance with respect to antibiotics. This is another factor fostering continued research regarding meningococcal vaccines.

At the same time, the fact that there is stringency regarding regulatory guidelines as far as approval of vaccines is concerned can’t be ignored. Some of the leading bodies involved in approval of vaccines include EMA (European Medicines Agency) and the US FDA. Plus, these guideless are not in uniformity all over. These factors are likely to hamper the meningococcal vaccines market in the near future.

Apart from polysaccharides and conjugates, subcapsular vaccines are being discussed these days. They combine the advantages offered by both of them. As such, a mixed bag is always good to opt for. Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future courses of action in its latest market study entitled ‘Meningococcal Vaccines Market’. The immaculate team of analysts and consultants has gone for bottom-up approach in this regard.

Key Takeaways from Meningococcal Vaccines Market

North America holds the largest market share. This could be attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure along with rise in awareness campaigns regarding meningococcal vaccines. On these grounds, GlaxoSmithKline, in August 2021, came up with ASK2BSure campaign to encourage parents to check with doctors to get their children vaccinated against meningitis B.

Europe stands second on this count and would continue with its winning streak in the upcoming period. As per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, IMD (Invasive Meningococcal Disease) is amongst the leading causes of septicemia and meningitis, with close to 200K cases witnessed every single year. There are European countries planning meningococcal vaccination programs.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the meningococcal vaccines market in the near future. This could be credited to initiatives taken by the governments regarding preventing the further prevalence of meningitis.

Competitive Analysis

GlaxoSmithKline plc, in August 2020, started with patient dosing in phase III clinical study, wherein it compared 5-in-1 meningitis (MenABCWY) vaccine candidate against Menveo and Bexsero (licensed meningococcal vaccines.

The EC (European Commission), in November 2020, authorized MenQuadfi to actively vaccinate people aged 12 and above against meningococcal illnesses caused due to Neisseria meningitis serogroups A, C, W, and Y.

Pfizer Inc., in June 2020, began Phase III clinical trials pertaining to PF-06886992. It’s a pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate (MenABCWY).

Bio-Manguinhos, in May 2021, inked an agreement with Emergex (UK) with the objective of establishing framework for subsequent clinical trials for producing meningococcal vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine, distribution, and marketing within Brazil.

GlaxoSmithKline, in May 2022, did announce that it would pay nearly US$ 3.3 Bn for acquiring Affinivax for bolstering the vaccines’ pipeline.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), in March 2022, started leading research for assessing meningococcal vaccine for young children and infants in Africa.

“With growing occurrences of meningitis all over, the global meningococcal vaccines market is bound to witness an escalation in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

How inclusive is the Report?

The research study is based on product (polysaccharide and conjugate), by age group (infants, children, adolescents & young adults, and adults), and by distribution channel (pharmacies, community clinics, public health agencies, and others (like hospital pharmacies).

With growing programs of immunization and extensive research conducted regarding meningococcal vaccines, the global meningococcal vaccines market is bound to substantiate in the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Meningococcal Vaccines Industry Research

By Product:

Polysaccharide

Conjugate

By Age Group:

Infants

Children

Adolescents & young Adults

Adults

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Community Clinics

Public Health Agencies

Others (hospital pharmacy, private market etc.)

