New additions will enhance the Company’s strength and expertise, while it continues to disrupt the global chip market with its Ideal Switch® technology.

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for bringing to market the greatest electronic component innovation since the transistor with its Ideal Switch® technology, announced today the appointment of Major General Arnold Punaro, USMC (Ret.) and Mr. Daniel Marrujo as the newest additions to its Board of Corporate Advisors. Their diverse histories, expertise and thought leadership in power and defense markets are essential in expanding Menlo Micro’s growing reach and knowledge base as the company’s transformative technology continues to fuel the electrification of everything.

Punaro and Marrujo will provide perspectives and guidance by leveraging their deep backgrounds to strengthen Menlo Micro’s partnerships with government agencies. This strategic move fortifies Menlo Micro’s position in the global chip market while solidifying its footprint in the government, aerospace and defense sectors.

“Both General Punaro and Daniel Marrujo bring an invaluable wealth of knowledge and experience to Menlo Micro’s corporate advisory board,” said Menlo Micro’s CEO, Russ Garcia. “They are world-class leaders who will drive our growth in the power sector and ensure we remain at the forefront of groundbreaking discovery.”

Arnold Punaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Punaro Group, LLC, stands as a luminary figure, lauded by Defense News as one of 100 most influential individuals in U.S. Defense. His tenure spans 24 years on Capitol Hill, including pivotal roles directing national security for Senator Sam Nunn and stewarding the Senate Armed Services Committee. As the former Chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association, Punaro’s leadership amplified industry discourse and collaboration.

“Now, more than ever, the U.S. government and the American defense technology industry must come together to reinvigorate our defense industrial base,” said Punaro. “Menlo Micro’s innovative technology will play a vital role in bolstering our country’s defensive capabilities and command over critical semiconductor supply chains, making our economy stronger and more resilient.”

Daniel Marrujo, President of Trusted Strategic Solutions, brings a wealth of experience from both the tech industry and government service. With a distinguished career spanning over a decade in the U.S. Government, Marrujo culminated his service as Chief Strategy Officer and Director of the Office of Research and Technology Applications at the Defense Microelectronics Activity. His tenure underscores a commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration across sectors.

“Menlo Micro’s disruptive technology will revolutionize millions of lives, creating a more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable world.” said Marrujo. “Cutting-edge innovations like the Ideal Switch create crucial momentum in the industry that is essential to the United States’ economic and national security.”

About Menlo Microsystems, Inc.

Menlo Microsystems is on a mission to create a more energy efficient and sustainable world with an entirely new category of electronic switches. The Ideal Switch® eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo Microsystems is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT (Internet of Things) and test and measurement. For more information, visit menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Reddit.

CONTACT: Katherine Owens Menlo Micro (202) 617-4662 [email protected]