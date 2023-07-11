Cloud Native Browser and Web Security Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies and Public Sector

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and RESTON, Va., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Menlo Security’s Public Sector distributor, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We selected Carahsoft as our partner because of their extensive experience in the Federal Government and Public Sector markets,” said Darrin Curtis, Vice President, Public Sector, Menlo Security. “Providing the products that prevent attacks before they can happen is Menlo’s priority. By working with Carahsoft and its reseller partners, we can help ensure our Federal, State, and Local Governments and agencies are secure from attack.”

Earlier this year, Menlo Security received Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the moderate level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Instead of a detect and response approach, Menlo’s FedRAMP-authorized, Isolation Platform, powered by a patented Isolation Core™ stops threats before they can happen. This means safe browsing of all content from anywhere, all the time.

According to DISA’s Requirement and Analysis office , Cloud-Based Internet Isolation (CBII) will improve cybersecurity and avoid $300 million in future spending across the Defense Department. Menlo Security’s isolation-powered platform securely connects users to websites and applications from anywhere, while scaling elastically to meet user demand without sacrificing the user experience.

Today, Menlo Security cloud security solutions are deployed by more than 100 Government agencies, including the United States Department of Defense (DoD), mission partners, international Governments, State and Local Governments, and educational institutions across the United States.

Menlo Security products are designed with a Zero Trust focus. The company’s Cloud Security platform eliminates malware threats, including ransomware. In addition to these threats, Menlo Security has identified a surge in cyberthreats termed Highly Evasive Adaptive Threats (HEAT) that bypass traditional security defenses. HEAT attacks are a very common class of cyber threats targeting the web browser as a highly vulnerable web attack vector used for 75% of the working day. HEAT attacks employ techniques to evade detection by multiple layers in the current security stack including firewalls, Secure Web Gateways, sandboxing, URL Reputation and phishing detection.

“We are pleased to add Menlo Security’s products to our solutions portfolio and offer our customers a modernized, cloud-based approach to cybersecurity,” said Troy Meraw, who leads the Menlo Security Team at Carahsoft. “Together with Menlo Security and our reseller partners, we are committed to helping the Public Sector stay ahead of evolving threats in today’s digital landscape.”

Menlo Security’s cloud-based cybersecurity offerings are now available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Menlo Security team at Carahsoft at (844) 214-4790 or MenloSecurity@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyberattacks by eliminating the threat of malware from the web, documents, and email. Menlo Security’s patented Isolation-powered cloud security platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JP Morgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit www.menlosecurity.com .

Contact:

Origin Communications

menlouspr@origincomms.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .