Menlo Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with various underlying dermatologic conditions and for refractory chronic cough, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:  

  • Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. ET in New York, New York
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Dermatology and Aesthetics Summit on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, New York
  • JMP Securities 2018 Life Science Conference on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York, New York

The Jefferies and JMP conference presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the “Investors” section of the Menlo Therapeutics website, www.menlotherapeutics.com, prior to the event. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus associated with various underlying dermatologic conditions and for refractory chronic cough. The Company’s clinical development program for serlopitant includes ongoing Phase 2 studies for the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis and refractory chronic cough and ongoing and planned Phase 3 studies for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

