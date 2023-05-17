Menopause Treatment Market Trends And Insights By Treatment (Hormonal Treatment (Estrogen, Progesterone and Combination), Non-Hormonal Treatment (Anti-Depressants), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Menopause Treatment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Menopause Treatment Market Information by Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region – Forecast till 2027”, the market can expect to touch USD 15,456.3 Million by 2027. It is quite possible for the menopause treatment market size to expand at a lucrative rate of 6.18% over the assessment period (between 2020 and 2027).

Market Scope

Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years, and it is characterized by a decline in the production of estrogen and other hormones. The menopause treatment market refers to the pharmaceuticals, hormonal therapies, and alternative therapies used to alleviate the symptoms associated with menopause.

One of the key drivers of the menopause treatment market is the increasing awareness about menopause and its symptoms. With growing awareness about menopause, women are seeking treatment options that can help alleviate the symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and mood swings.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 15,456.3 Million CAGR 6.18% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Treatment and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Market Growth to be Fostered by Rising Menopausal Symptoms Growing disposable income of women across several countries, has been favorable for the menopause treatment market

Menopause Treatment Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Menopause Treatment industry include

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Allergan

Eli Lily and Company

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Novartis AG

Cipla Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co. Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer purchased KaNDy Therapeutics (UK) for over USD 800 million, to add the company’s menopausal drug to its women’s health segment pipeline. Bayer is focused on expanding its women’s health segment through strategic acquisitions and collaborations.

Cipla Inc. acquired four brands from Wrenbury, including CDense, CPink, Folinine, and Productiv, to strengthen its presence in the women’s health segment, particularly in menopause treatment.

Menopause Treatment Market Trends:

Market Drivers

One of the key drivers of the menopause treatment market is the increasing focus on women’s health. Women’s health has been gaining more attention in recent years, with organizations and governments around the world working to improve women’s access to healthcare and increase awareness of women’s health issues.

This increased focus on women’s health has also led to more research into menopause and menopause treatments. As a result, there has been a growing awareness of the physical and emotional challenges that women experience during menopause, as well as a growing demand for safe and effective treatments.

Market Restraints:

One of the key restraints for the menopause treatment market is the lack of regulation for alternative therapies. Many women choose to use alternative therapies, such as herbal supplements, to alleviate the symptoms of menopause. However, these therapies are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which means that there is little oversight of their safety and effectiveness.

This lack of regulation can be a concern for women who are seeking menopause treatments, as they may not know what they are getting or whether the therapies they are using are safe or effective. It can also be a concern for healthcare providers, who may be hesitant to recommend alternative therapies to their patients due to the lack of regulation.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the menopause treatment market. One of the key effects has been a disruption to the supply chain for medications and therapies used to treat menopause symptoms. The pandemic has caused delays in the production and distribution of these products, which has led to shortages in some areas. Another impact of the pandemic has been a decrease in healthcare visits and a shift towards telemedicine. Many women have been hesitant to visit their healthcare providers in person due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19, which has led to a decrease in the number of women seeking treatment for menopause symptoms. However, there has also been an increase in the use of telemedicine, which has allowed women to access healthcare remotely and has helped to mitigate some of the impact of the pandemic.

Menopause Treatment Market Segmentation

By Treatment

The treatment in the market includes Hormonal Treatment (Estrogen, Progesterone, and Combination), Non-Hormonal Treatment (Anti-Depressants).

By Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the segment includes Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores

Menopause Treatment Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market, due to the high prevalence of menopause and related symptoms in the region. In addition, the region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which makes it easier for women to access menopause treatments. The market in North America is expected to be driven by the availability of innovative treatments and therapies, as well as an increasing focus on women’s health.

Europe is also expected to experience significant growth in the menopause treatment market. The region has a large aging population, which is driving demand for menopause treatments. In addition, the increasing awareness of menopause and related symptoms among women is also contributing to market growth in Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the menopause treatment market, due to the increasing awareness of menopause and related symptoms among women in the region. In addition, the growing adoption of Western lifestyles and the associated increase in menopause-related symptoms are also contributing to market growth in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by the availability of low-cost generic drugs and increasing government initiatives to improve women’s health. However, the market in this region is also restrained by limited awareness among women and the lack of well-established healthcare infrastructure in some areas.

