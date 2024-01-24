Men’s Post-Shave Growth is a specialized formula designed to promote healthy and nourished skin after shaving, minimizing irritation and supporting hair regrowth

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global men’s post-shave market is expected to grow at a rate of 15.2%, going from $5.73 billion in 2023 to $15.45 billion by 2030.

The increased focus on grooming and cleanliness among men has played a significant role in the market’s substantial growth. Additionally, endorsements from popular athletes and actors have had a considerable impact on the sales of men’s aftershave and colognes.

The introduction of new products in the aftershave industry is also boosting overall market revenue. Aftershave items like colognes and Eau de Toilette are anticipated to have a positive effect on the aftershave market in the coming years. Companies in the industry have recognized the lucrative nature of the growing trend of male grooming, leading them to tailor their product offerings to consumer tastes and preferences. What was once considered a niche market for men’s post-shave products has now become mainstream due to increasing awareness of appearance.

Aftershaves, typically in the form of liquid, lotion, or gel, are used by men to prevent infections from cuts that may occur during shaving. These products contain alcohol, which serves as an antiseptic. In the past, traditional men’s post-shave products were primarily used as antiseptic lotions.

Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33832

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 5.73 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 15.45 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 15.2% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 162 Pages Market Segmentation By Nature, Product Type, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Mountaineer Brand Products

Pré de Provence

Lacoste Inc.

Combe Incorporated

The Real Shaving Co.

MÄURER & WIRTZ GmbH & Co. KG.

eShave, LLC.

Naveh Pharma Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The millennial generation is close to overtaking generation X in terms of what they buy and spend money on. The growing awareness and focus on cleanliness have boosted sales in the men’s grooming market. Men, especially millennials, are willing to spend a significant amount on skincare as they see facial hair as a new way to express their style and prefer to invest in looking good and feeling confident. The increasing desire for overall body care among men due to changing social trends is expected to further boost the market for men’s post-shave products.

Restraints:

The main factor holding back the expected growth in the men’s post-shave market is the lack of awareness, especially in rural areas.

Additionally, trends like “no shave November” and media portraying stereotypes that men are lazy act as significant restraints for the global men’s post-shave products market.

Economic downturns, recessions, and changes in consumer spending can impact the sales of non-essential grooming products, including post-shave items. In tough economic times, people may prioritize essential goods over luxury or non-essential grooming products.

Consumer preferences are changing, and some men are choosing different grooming styles, such as facial hair trends like beards and stubble. This shift can reduce the demand for traditional post-shave products like aftershaves and balms.

Opportunities:

The global market for men’s post-shave products is growing due to the rising demand for multipurpose items that offer a complete hygiene experience. Modern men are increasingly seeking skincare products that go beyond traditional functions, incorporating elements like anti-aging, sun protection, and acne prevention. This trend presents an opportunity for manufacturers to introduce innovative formulations, appealing to the preferences of men who value simplicity and effectiveness in their skincare routines. Creating post-shave products with multiple functions allows companies to position their offerings as essential components of a comprehensive skincare regimen, targeting the expanding market of male consumers who prioritize a holistic approach to personal hygiene.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/mens-post-shave-market.asp

Top Key Trends Reshaping the Men’s Post-Shave Market:

Beyond the Burn: From Soothing to Skincare: Men are moving past basic irritation relief and seeking post-shave products that offer deeper skincare benefits. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and antioxidants fight dryness, wrinkles, and sun damage, blurring the line between shaving and overall facial care.

Beard Boom: Catering to Facial Hair Fans: The rise of beard trends has propelled demand for specialized beard oils, balms, and conditioners. These products nourish, soften, and style facial hair, catering to a diverse range of beard enthusiasts, from stubble to full-fledged beards.

Nature’s Embrace: The Allure of Natural and Organic: Sustainability and ingredient transparency are growing concerns for men. Natural and organic post-shave products with botanical extracts like aloe vera, witch hazel, and chamomile are gaining favor, offering gentle care with eco-conscious appeal.

Tech-Savvy Shaving: Innovation is transforming the post-shave experience. Heated razors and cooling aftershaves provide enhanced comfort, while personalized product recommendations based on skin type and preferences are becoming increasingly available.

Niche Needs, Niche Products: The market is fragmenting to cater to specific needs and preferences. Luxury brands offer premium ingredients and indulgent scents, while eco-friendly and vegan options cater to ethically conscious consumers.

Direct-to-Consumer Revolution: Digital platforms are disrupting traditional distribution channels. Men are discovering and purchasing post-shave products directly from brands through subscription boxes and targeted online advertising.

The Rise of Self-Care: Grooming is no longer just about vanity. Men are embracing self-care rituals, with post-shave products playing a role in their overall well-being. Mindfulness-focused scents and formulations promote relaxation and stress relief.

Influencer Impact: Social media stars and content creators are shaping men’s grooming choices. Product endorsements and tutorials by trusted influencers drive brand awareness and product trial.

Market Segmentation:

The men’s post-shave market is witnessing significant opportunities, with a growing preference for natural grooming products and creams. Consumers are increasingly choosing holistic and environmentally friendly options, propelling the natural segment to dominance. Creams, known for their adaptability and simplicity, are anticipated to hold the largest market share. Electric razors are gaining favor for their precision and time-saving capabilities, driving market growth. In distribution, the retail sector is poised to dominate, offering a convenient and accessible setting through various channels. Additionally, indirect sales, particularly through online marketplaces, are expected to lead, providing consumers with diverse options.

Top Regional Markets:

North America is set to dominate the global men’s hygiene sector, driven by a well-established grooming culture, affluent consumer income, and a focus on personal hygiene. Meanwhile, South Asia & Pacific are experiencing rapid growth, fueled by a rising middle-class population, increasing disposable income, and heightened attention to personal care practices. The integration of e-commerce is further contributing to the region’s growth, establishing it as a key player in the dynamic global men’s grooming industry.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy:

Leading companies in the global men’s hygiene products market, such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L’Oréal, and Beiersdorf AG, employ a comprehensive strategy to secure a significant market share. A crucial aspect of this strategy involves a continuous focus on innovation in product development. These companies invest significantly in research and development to introduce new grooming products that meet the evolving preferences and needs of male consumers. For instance, Procter & Gamble consistently brings technologically advanced razors and shaving devices, like those under the Gillette brand, to set industry standards with improved performance and user satisfaction.

Additionally, market leaders emphasize building extensive product lines that cater to various aspects of male personal hygiene. Unilever promotes a holistic approach to personal hygiene through its Dove Men+Care brand, offering a wide range of haircare, body care, and cosmetics products. The goal is to cultivate brand loyalty by providing a comprehensive solution for men’s personal care needs. L’Oréal follows a similar strategy with its Men Expert line, offering specialized skincare solutions addressing specific concerns like hydration and anti-aging.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the contributing factors to the market’s growth trends? What is the current market size, and how is it expected to change in the upcoming years? What are the key elements exerting influence on the market? How is the Men’s Post-Shave market segmented, considering types, applications, fuels, or other relevant factors? Who are the major participants in the Men’s Post-Shave market? What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive edge? What factors are propelling the expansion of the Men’s Post-Shave market? Which regions are anticipated to witness notable growth, and what are the driving factors behind it? What recent technological advancements are impacting the Men’s Post-Shave industry?

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number – 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com