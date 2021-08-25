“Mental Health and Wellness is Gaining Traction as a National Priority”

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The news stories about athletes and celebrities struggling with mental health issues are generating a much-needed and long-overdue national conversation about the importance of mental health and wellness, says Dr. Michele Nealon, president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

 

“There was a time – not all that long ago – when mental illness wasn’t talked about in public. Depression, anxiety, panic attacks – we kept them to ourselves,’’ says Dr. Nealon. “But take a look around you; mental health has worked its way into the national dialogue.”

 

Even before COVID-19 turned our world upside down, one in five adults experienced some form of mental health challenges. With the pandemic, the economic upheaval, and forced lifestyle changes, more people are experiencing mental stress.

 

What can you do to change the narrative?

“The answer starts with you,” says Dr. Nealon.  “Begin by taking care of yourself—physically, mentally, and spiritually. Next, turn your attention to those closest to you. Support them in their efforts to practice their own programs of self-care, and make sure they get help if, and when they need it.”

 

Dr. Nealon also recommends:

  • Support mental health advocacy organizations with your donations.
  • Volunteer – there are community organizations near you that can use your help.
  • Advocate for policy changes with your elected officials that prioritize mental health education and access.
  • Seek treatment if you need it. Show your loved ones you are committed to your own health and wellness.

 

Dr. Michele Nealon is a national expert on mental health and wellness and is available for interviews via zoom and/or skype.

 

About Michele Nealon, Psy.D.

Dr. Michele Nealon is president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, one of the most successful non-profit professional graduate and undergraduate universities in the nation with campuses across the country that train nearly 6,000 students every year from more than 30 countries in the fields of psychology, health sciences, and nursing. Dr. Nealon has spent her career ensuring that underserved populations receive the mental health care they need. Her clinical experience includes work with diverse groups of people in various settings, including inpatient, outpatient, community mental health, forensic, and academic. Under Dr. Nealon’s direction, The Chicago School has taken a leadership position to tackle some of today’s most distressing and challenging issues, including homelessness, adolescent suicide, and healthcare disparity.

 

CONTACT: Victor Abalos
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
(213) 615-7270
[email protected]

