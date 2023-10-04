Newly Formed Foundation Dedicated to Unrestricted Access to Quality Care for Children and Adolescents

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mental health is the top pediatric safety concern in the United States for 2023, according to a new report from U.S. patient safety and research firm ECRI. The concern has become an alarming one for pediatric medical professionals nationwide. Since 2019, suicide attempts and self-injury among children in the U.S. have become the most common mental health conditions tied to emergency department discharges at children’s hospitals. According to the latest statistics from the CDC, almost 15% of school-age children in the U.S. have undergone treatment for a mental health issue including depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts or attempts.

The mental health crisis for children has prompted the creation of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization called “Omada,” dedicated to helping children and adolescents obtain the quality mental health care they need with no restrictions on their financial means. Douglas Corbin has spent three decades in the field of Development and Gift Planning, most recently as the Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) in Orange, CA. He has partnered with Cary Hyden, a nationally renowned advisor in successfully guiding strategy for publicly held companies and charitable organizations over the last 40 years including his role as the CHOC Foundation Board Chairman. Together they have formed Omada; an organization led by a team fully committed to raising awareness about the national pediatric mental health crisis and obtaining financial support to address the need.

“We are not only dedicated to enhancing awareness around the pediatric mental health crisis in our country but to also help generate the financial resources needed to adequately address this critically important issue,” said Corbin. “When the latest statistics show one in six children between the ages of two and eight have been diagnosed with a mental disorder and 22% of adolescents have seriously considered suicide, we know the problem is out of control and something has to be done about it.”

The foundation name “Omada” is the Greek word for team, which underscores their collective effort to address the mental health needs of children and youth in the United States.

“We are laser focused on supporting pediatric hospitals and other organizations serving the mental health needs of children and adolescents across the country and have begun to enlist an impressive team in our efforts to make a real difference in the lives of children and adolescents challenged by mental health issues,” said Hyden. “Amongst others, we have enlisted the support of former Motion Picture Television Fund Foundation CEO, Ken Scherer, and the President of RLM Events, Jim Pari, to assist with our public awareness and fundraising efforts.”

ABOUT OMADA FOUNDATION FOR CHILDREN

Omada Foundation for Children is wholly committed to ensuring unrestricted access to mental health services for children and adolescents in partnership with pediatric hospitals and other organizations committed to making a positive impact on global pediatric mental health. Founded in 2023, Omada is currently applying for tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code as well as corresponding provisions of other applicable state, local or foreign laws or regulations. For more information – or to help support the Omada mission, visit https://omadafoundation.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT: kim@echomediateam.com