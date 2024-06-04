LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mentor Securities, a broker-dealer firm with a niche focus and established expertise in middle-market companies, has made a unique addition to its portfolio. The firm has undertaken to broker a private offering of securities for Astral Dynamic Networks, also known as Astradyne Inc. This pre-revenue company is noted for its unique technology products that have the potential to reshape the landscape of commerce and business operations.

This decision marks a significant shift from Mentor Securities’ traditional focus, as the firm usually does not engage with pre-revenue companies. However, the extraordinary nature of Astradyne’s technology and its products, which hold immense promise to shape the future of commerce, has led to this exceptional decision.

The private offering is exclusively for a select group of accredited investors, aiming to raise in this round $20 million, with a firm cap at $25 million. The capital raised will be a critical catalyst in propelling Astradyne’s growth trajectory and expediting its ambitious plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) within an accelerated timeline of 36-48 months, if not sooner. Astradyne’s innovative fusion of Blockchain and new AI language technology is set to transform the way we conduct business and engage socially, heralding a new epoch in commerce and communication.

Davis Blaine, Chairman and CEO of Mentor Securities, expressed his excitement about the announcement, “We are delighted to be part of Astradyne’s journey. Its innovative technology and products have the potential to redefine commerce and business as we know it. This private offering allows investors a unique position at the vanguard of a significant evolution in the world of business and commerce.”

Astradyne is led by visionary and notable entrepreneur investor, Fabrizio Boccardi.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Astradyne’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) ) growth of capital and credit market volatility, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) our anticipated growth strategies, (iv) licensing authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (v) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Astradyne undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Mentor Securities, LLC: Mentor Securities is a leading middle market investment bank. With a reputation for strategic insight and exit planning, Mentor Securities offers a successful process for selling a business, assisting buyers to acquire targets, and raising growth capital.

About Astradyne Inc. (Astral Dynamic Networks): Astradyne Inc. is a pre-revenue technology company with a suite of unique products that have the potential to transform commerce and business activities. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to excellence, Astradyne is poised to redefine the future of commerce, business and social interplay.

For more information,

Mentor Securities:

Davis Blaine

Chairman/CEO

[email protected]

Jim Hedberg

VP Finance

Email: [email protected]

Robert Lettieri

CFO

Email: [email protected]