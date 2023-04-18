Implementation of environmental laws on priority and the need to limit sulfur emissions from various industrial operations are driving industry growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global mercaptan scavenger market stood at US$ 841.6 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2031.

The global market is projected to be driven by increase in crude oil & natural gas output, especially in regions such as Middle East & Africa and North America. The need to minimize sulfur emissions from various industrial operations and increase in focus on environmental standards are anticipated to propel market development. Manufacturers stand to benefit significantly from the research & development of new, more powerful mercaptan scavengers.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85535

Given their affordability and beneficial influence on the environment, non-regenerative scavengers that can be utilized again have gained popularity. Suppliers in the global mercaptan scavenger market are concentrating on creating novel, affordable mercaptan scavengers to fulfill the soaring demand in the oil and gas industry.

Scavengers react chemically with mercaptans that turn them into odor-less and more manageable chemicals. There are several different kinds of mercaptan scavengers in the market, such as amine- and iron oxide-based products. Based on particular use, each of these has benefits and drawbacks.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on type, the sodium hydroxide segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR that is higher than average during the forecast period. Sodium hydroxide is a non-renewable adsorbent for H2S and CO2. It produces salts that are stable, including sodium sulfide and sodium carbonate. In comparison to other mercaptan scavengers, it is reasonably affordable, making it a viable option for oil and gas firms.

Based on application, the oil and gas storage segment is projected to dominate the global industry from 2023 and 2031. Mercaptan is a typical impurity found in crude oils as well as finished products such as diesel and gasoline. It enhances corrosivity and produces odor problems. Additionally, mercaptans make it challenging to adhere to specifications for the final product. Water mercaptan scavengers aid in limiting the detrimental effects of mercaptans on the qualities of raw as well as the finished product.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85535<ype=S

Global Mercaptan Scavenger Market: Growth Drivers

Corrosive mercaptans are removed from liquid hydrocarbons by mercaptan scavengers. Hence, these assist in achieving the necessary product specifications, lower product rejection rates, and prevent shipment delays. Mercaptan is removed from hydrocarbon streams by mercaptan scavengers. These specifically react with different mercaptans to produce compounds that are both heat- as well as oil-soluble. The stench that mercaptans are known for is reduced owing to this chemical treatment. Therefore, increase in focus toward fuel safety is anticipated created lucrative business opportunities in the global industry.

Greater focus on environmental legislation is likely to propel global mercaptan scavenger market size. Regulations aimed at decreasing sulfur emissions from various industrial operations are being implemented in a large number of countries across the world. These are urging people to avoid using refined petroleum products. Oil and gas companies are able to comply with these regulations and lessen their environmental effect by decreasing the sulfur content of these products, which is made possible with the involvement of mercaptan scavengers.

Global Mercaptan Scavenger Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global mercaptan scavenger market from 2023 to 2031. Presence of key oil and gas firms and growth of the chemicals industry are influencing regional market dynamics. Surge in the production of specialty chemicals in the U.S. is expected to augment the market in North America in the next few years.

Global Mercaptan Scavenger Market: Key Players

Nalco Water

Akzo Nobel N.V.

General Electric Company

Halliburton Company

INEOS Group Limited

BASF AG

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85535

Global Mercaptan Scavenger Market: Segmentation

Type

Triazine-based Compounds

Amine-based Compounds

Sodium Hydroxide

Others

Application

Wastewater Treatment

Chemical Manufacturing

Pipeline Transportation

Oil & Gas Storage

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com