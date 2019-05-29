Breaking News
Home / Top News / Merced County Selects DATAMARK Public Safety and GIS Expert Team for NG9-1-1 Preparation

Merced County Selects DATAMARK Public Safety and GIS Expert Team for NG9-1-1 Preparation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Synchronized, accurate master road and address data will benefit public safety organizations as well as enterprise planning groups

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Merced County California GIS Department, along with its Public Safety Communications Division, awarded DATAMARK the nearly $109,000 contract to develop a master road and address database for use by public safety agencies and enterprise planning committees. The project, which goes through December 2019, will leverage DATAMARK’s expertise in GIS and public safety and DATAMARK VEP to increase both the completeness and accuracy of Merced County’s road and address database for address management and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS data preparation purposes.

DATAMARK will work with Merced County GIS and Public Safety Communications professionals to assess and create the master road and address database from existing sources of address data. In addition to assisting the public safety groups with their current 9-1-1 and computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems, the newly created database advances Merced County’s readiness for the transition to NG9-1-1. Enterprise planning groups will also leverage the complete and accurate address database to better serve roads, assessors, election and planning committees.

“I first met DATAMARK at an NG9-1-1 educational workshop and conversations continued from there about how Merced County can be proactive about implementing GIS data for NG9-1-1,” said Gene Barrera, GIS Manager, Merced County. “The DATAMARK team’s cross-disciplinary expertise in public safety and GIS, as well as the work they have been conducting in support of California’s NG9-1-1 initiative, makes them a true partner and leader in GIS innovation.”

Merced County will also utilize DATAMARK VEP, a powerful SaaS-based validation, editing and provisioning tool for both current 9-1-1 systems and the transition to NG9-1-1 systems. DATAMARK VEP focuses on all aspects of the GIS information provisioned to an NG9-1-1 system – from data creation and cleansing to data quality, integration and maintenance workflows. It resolves the upgrade challenges, improves public safety communication location precision and ensures the data meets the stringent NG9-1-1 requirements.

“Serving multiple departments with a single data source is visionary for public safety and enterprise planning and execution,” said Jeff Ledbetter, Public Safety GIS Expert at DATAMARK. “Merced County’s proactive work with DATAMARK meets the current and future needs of not only public safety but additional county departments, and positions them at the forefront of NG9-1-1 preparedness.”

About DATAMARK
DATAMARK, the public safety GIS business of Michael Baker International, is the go-to authority on GIS solutions and services for public safety. Its data-forward, purpose-built NG9-1-1 solutions provide the highest levels of GIS data completeness and accuracy. DATAMARK’s VEP SaaS solution ensures easy and consistently dependable access to mission-critical information in life-critical situations, simplifying the transition to NG9-1-1 for addressing authorities as well as GIS and PSAP stakeholders. Because it works with existing public safety systems, the solution requires no additional investment in hardware or software. The company empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making, all leading to safer communities. Visit www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Media Contacts:
Michelle Allard McMahon, cell: 781-718-3248
Jenna Beaucage, cell: 508-340-6851
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.