The judge presiding over former President Trump’s New York criminal trial is facing scrutiny for risking the credibility of his own jury after he sent a letter to the defense team about a comment posted to the court’s public Facebook page. It implied one of the jurors discussed the guilty verdict with family prior to the trial’s conclusion.
The comment was made by a user who described himself as a “professional s— poster,” leading some to wonder why Mercha
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Merchan called out for warning about ‘troll’ comment suggesting Trump jury was compromised - June 8, 2024
- Jill Biden leaves France for Hunter’s Delaware trial, returns to Europe a day later on taxpayer’s dime - June 8, 2024
- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs under investigation for alleged ‘pay-to-play’ scheme - June 8, 2024