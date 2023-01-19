NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY) on behalf of Mercury stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Mercury has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation concerns whether Mercury and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research (“Glasshouse”) published a short report entitled “Roll-Up Mercury Systems Set to Unravel.” The Glasshouse report claimed, among other things, that Mercury’s organic revenue is “overstated,” that the Company’s recent Physical Optics acquisition has been a “disaster,” and that management has prematurely recognized revenue on certain significant projects.

On this news, Mercury’s stock price fell $4.73, or 7.6%, during intraday trading on July 26, 2022.

