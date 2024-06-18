ANDOVER, Mass., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, today announced the appointment of Tod Brindlinger as Senior Vice President of Operations, effective June 10, 2024. The company also announced the completion of the second phase of an organizational restructuring that began in January to improve performance and accelerate growth by consolidating and simplifying its operations.

Reporting to Chief Operating Officer Roger Wells, Brindlinger is responsible for the company’s global manufacturing, facilities, and supply chain. He has more than 30 years of leadership experience in business development, operations, engineering, supply chain, and quality roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Global Operations, Quality, and Supply Chain in L3Harris Technologies’ Commercial Aerospace Sector. Brindlinger previously held executive positions at Paradigm Precision, Ducommun, and United Technologies Corporation.

“I am exceptionally pleased for Tod Brindlinger to join the Mercury Leadership Team, rounding out a series of significant changes to further integrate and align our business,” said Roger Wells. “His leadership will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to eliminate silos in our critical functions, improve the quality and timeliness of the mission-critical products and solutions we deliver to our customers, and drive operational performance that will contribute meaningfully to our financial results.”

In January, Mercury announced a strategic reorganization of its business to streamline and simplify its operations, consolidating two divisions into a single integrated structure that unified all lines of business and matrixed business functions under the Chief Operating Officer. As part of this reorganization, the company realigned its U.S.-based businesses into two product-oriented business units – Signal Technologies and Processing Technologies – and a third business unit focused on more comprehensive solutions – Integrated Processing Solutions; the Engineering, Operations, and Mission Assurance functions were centralized; and an Advanced Concepts group was stood up to focus on driving innovation and strategic growth pursuits.

As the second phase of strategic reorganization concludes, the company has identified cost reductions and other efficiencies of approximately $15 million, a portion of which is expected to be reinvested in the business with the remainder supporting improved profitability and operating leverage for the company’s 2025 fiscal year.

“As we have previously discussed, we are driving integration across the business to align with our strategy,” said Bill Ballhaus, Mercury’s Chairman and CEO. “This announcement reflects further progress in our integration to unlock the functional efficiencies and growth potential of the businesses that we have acquired over time. As we enter fiscal year 2025 having made significant progress against the transient challenges in the business, our structure is now better optimized to innovate and advance our processing platform, expand our content across A&D platforms, and deliver uncompromising performance for all of our stakeholders.”

Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

