ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers processing power for the most demanding aerospace and defense missions, today announced its next-generation rugged edge servers, featuring 4th generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors—formerly known as Sapphire Rapids—that will accelerate compute-intensive edge workloads and drive faster insights for critical aerospace and defense missions.

Building on decades of heritage in its COTS Rugged Edge Server (RES) rackmount family, Mercury’s new RES X08 servers support low-latency PCIe 5.0 fabrics, powerhouse NVIDIA H100 GPUs, 400 Gbps network cards, high-speed DDR5 memory, and versatile Compute Express Link (CXL) expansion in an ultra-rugged, highly configurable chassis. Designed from the ground up to dissipate massive thermal loads created by larger and more powerful components, Mercury’s innovative and secure design delivers higher computational performance in a smaller footprint optimized for accelerated workloads in military and industrial applications.

Why it Matters

The proliferation of sensors on aerospace and defense platforms has created a tsunami of data that must be processed and exploited in real-time using sensor fusion, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies to gain a situational awareness advantage. But insights derived are often bottlenecked by outdated computing infrastructure that does not adequately allow data to flow seamlessly between peripheral devices and the CPU. Besides compute and network performance, modern edge servers must also support seamless integration into retrofit platforms, extended lifecycles, manufacturing to high AS9100 quality standards, and validation testing for extreme environmental conditions.

“The RES X08 follows in the lineage of field-proven RES X07 and RES X06 servers that meet the demanding requirements of mission-critical workloads at the edge,” said Brian Perry, General Manager of Mercury’s Sensor Systems business unit. “Tens of thousands of Mercury rugged servers are currently deployed across U.S. and international defense programs, and Mercury is proud to make the latest commercial Silicon Valley technologies profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense customers.”

RES X08 delivers significant performance improvements over prior-generation technology:

50% increased CPU core count

6x greater GPU performance

50% increased memory bandwidth

2x faster PCIe throughput

2x faster optical networking

1.5x faster NVMe data storage speeds

2.5x increase in total compute capability per rack unit

15% improved power efficiency

Mercury is now taking orders for pre-production samples. For more information, visit mrcy.com/rackservers or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems is a technology company that makes the world a safer, more secure place. We push processing power to the tactical edge, making the latest commercial technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. From silicon to system scale, Mercury enables customers to accelerate innovation and turn data into decision superiority. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Mercury employs 2,400 people in 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

