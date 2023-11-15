METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced its Mercury Marine division was named a 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Award honoree in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category for the Avator 20e and 35e electric outboards. This is the third CES Innovation Award for Mercury. In 2022, Mercury’s V12 600hp Verado outboard engine won the award in the Vehicle & Transportation category, and in 2021, Mercury’s 1st Mate Marine System technology won in two categories, earning the Best of Innovation designation in the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category and the CES Innovation Award honor in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category.

Mercury introduced the Avator 20e and 35e electric propulsion systems in August and both will be part of Brunswick’s CES exhibit at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as part of the Company’s celebration of its ACES technology and leadership in electrification. The two award-winning models joined the already award-winning Avator 7.5e outboard, which officially launched at CES 2023. Two additional electric outboard products will be unveiled in the coming weeks as Mercury Marine advances its commitment to be the leader in marine electric propulsion.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with a CES Innovation Award for a third time,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Avator outboards are industry-leading, innovative electric propulsion systems engineered to deliver a superior boating experience, and this award is another testament to our continued leadership position in marine technology. Our CES exhibit will be a celebration of our unmatched technology portfolio and a wonderful opportunity for a global audience to experience how our ACES strategy has come to life.”

“It is an incredible honor for Mercury Marine to win another CES Innovation Award, one of the premier innovation awards in the world,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “The 20e and 35e outboards set new benchmarks for innovation, performance, and connectivity. We look forward to showcasing our Avator lineup in the Brunswick exhibit at CES 2024, giving attendees the opportunity to see how we are making boating accessible to more people, while building on our commitment to sustainability.”

The 20e can produce similar acceleration to a 5hp FourStroke outboard, while the 35e is capable of producing similar acceleration to a Mercury 9.9hp FourStroke outboard. The outboards feature industry-first, transverse-flux motor technology, a vivid full-color intuitive display and an ambidextrous tiller handle. Up to four of Mercury’s new 2300Wh lithium-ion batteries, developed in partnership with the Navico Group’s Mastervolt team, can be connected and managed through the exclusive Power Center. The outboards offer full access to the Mercury Marine app with the integrated SmartCraft® Connect module. The 20e and 35e are ideal for powering small vessels, including aluminum fishing boats, micro skiffs, rigid inflatables, tenders, and small pontoons.

For more information about Avator electric outboards, visit mercurymarine.com/Avator and more about the Innovation Award can be found on the CES Award Page .

High resolution images and video are available here .

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Engine Parts & Accessories, BLA and Land ‘N’ Sea. Our Navico Group and its industry-leading technology brands consist of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our Boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. In addition, our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 18,000 employees operating in 27 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit brunswick.com .

