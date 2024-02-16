NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Mercury Systems on December 13, 2023 with a Class Period from December 7, 2020 to June 23, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Mercury Systems have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Mercury Systems is a technology company that produces component modules and subsystems for the aerospace and defense industries. In December 2020, Mercury Systems acquired Physical Optics Corporation (“POC”).

The Mercury Systems class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statement and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury Systems’ serial acquirer strategy was not working and Mercury Systems was using improper revenue recognition practices such as changing to long-term contracts to mask deteriorating organic growth; (ii) Mercury Systems’ acquisition of POC caused POC to lose its small business accreditation, which prevented POC from winning contracts that made up a large portion of its historical business; (iii) Mercury Systems had at least twenty programs that were suffering and not performing well; and (iv) Mercury Systems’ initiative to increase margins was not working and was in fact cutting into margins.

The Mercury Systems class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research initiated coverage of Mercury Systems with a strong sell report entitled “Roll-Up Mercury Systems Set to Unravel.” The Mercury Systems class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Mercury Systems common stock fell nearly 8%.

Then, as the Mercury Systems class action lawsuit further alleges, on May 2, 2023, Mercury Systems reported its third quarter of 2023 financial results which revealed that Mercury Systems forecast revenue to be in the range of $990.0 million to $1.01 billion (down from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion), GAAP net loss of $19.0 million to $11.1 million (down from GAAP net income of $13.9 million to $24.8 million), adjusted EBITDA in a range of $160.0 million to $170.0 million (down from $202.5 million to $215.0 million), and adjusted EPS in a range of $1.36 to $1.50 per share (down from $1.90 to $2.08 per share). On this news, the price of Mercury Systems common stock fell more than 17%, the complaint alleges.

Thereafter, on June 23, 2023, Mercury Systems announced a series of changes to leadership and its Board of Directors, including changes to the positions of President and CEO, the appointment of a new independent director, and the identification of a second new independent director and a permanent CFO, the complaint further alleges. The Mercury Systems class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Mercury Systems common stock fell nearly 10%.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Mercury Systems, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: