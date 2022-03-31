Mercury Systems announces appointment of Steve Ratner as senior vice president and chief human resources officer

Steve Ratner Steve Ratner, Chief Human Resources Officer, Mercury Systems, Inc.

ANDOVER, Mass., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that Steve Ratner will join the Company as senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective May 2, 2022. Reporting to president and chief executive officer Mark Aslett, Mr. Ratner will be focused on building a world-class team and supporting the business in its pursuit of growth and scale.

“I am delighted to welcome Steve to the executive team,” said Aslett. “He’s a proven leader with the experience and vision to help us attract, retain, and develop the best team in the industry while building on a culture grounded in our purpose, Innovation That Matters, By and For People Who Matter.”

Mr. Ratner brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience with extensive HR strategy, compensation, and employee engagement expertise. Previously, he was vice president of Human Resources for Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business segment with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and over 30,000 employees worldwide. Prior to that, he was vice president of human resources and security at Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. He has held numerous HR leadership positions throughout his career.

“I’m excited to join Mercury’s exceptional team and contribute to such a dynamic and people-focused company,” added Mr. Ratner. “I am dedicated to the customers we serve and share Mercury’s passion for creating a world that is a safer, more secure place for all and will ensure that our people strategy supports our pursuit of that vision.”

Mr. Ratner holds a master’s degree in human resources and industrial relations from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Florida.

