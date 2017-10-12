Mercury Systems Receives $3.2M High Density Secure Memory Order for Advanced C2I Airborne Application

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) (www.mrcy.com) announced it received a $3.2 million follow-on order from a leading defense prime contractor for high-speed, rugged memory devices integrated into an airborne command, control, and intelligence (C2I) computing system. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2018 first quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

Mercury’s broad portfolio of BuiltSecure™ high density secure memory products include double data rate third- and fourth-generation synchronous dynamic random-access memory (DDR3 SDRAM and DDR4 SDRAM) in military-hardened, low-profile ball grid array (BGA) packages. Manufactured exclusively in a Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)-accredited facility, trust and supply chain security are assured throughout the complete product life cycle.

“This order further confirms Mercury’s leadership position in the design and volume manufacturing of high density secure memory devices for programs critical to our nation’s military success,” said Iain Mackie, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Memory and Storage Solutions group. “Our Advanced Microelectronics Center is honored to continue supplying secure, affordable and SWaP-optimized microelectronics to our valued defense prime contractor customers.”

