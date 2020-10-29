Mercury Systems Receives Arizona Manufacturers Council Medium Manufacturer of the Year Award

Company’s Phoenix manufacturing facility recognized for excellence and innovation

Mercury Systems’ Phoenix Advanced Manufacturing Center Mercury Systems’ Phoenix Advanced Manufacturing Center

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it received the “Medium Manufacturer of the Year” award from the Arizona Manufacturers Council (AMC) during the 2020 Arizona Manufacturing Summit and awards ceremony held virtually on Friday, Oct. 23.

Mercury’s Phoenix, Ariz., manufacturing facility received the award for its accomplishments in championing innovation, excellence, sustainability and leadership, and serving as a role model in the manufacturing sector. The event, co-hosted by the AMC and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, drew attendance from both local and national business leaders and elected officials, including notable guest speakers Department of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Rick Wade.

“This year’s event was not only about recognizing the billions of dollars in revenues manufacturers brought to the state but their efforts during the pandemic,” said Mark Gaspers, AMC chairman. “We want to celebrate their innovation amidst our current challenges and their contributions to the state.”

“We’re honored to receive this award for our Phoenix manufacturing facility, even more so because it recognizes what Mercury has been able to accomplish throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager, Mercury Microsystems. “Mercury is committed to investing in our people, our processes, our technologies and our trusted domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the continued growth of our business and to deliver trusted and secure solutions to the A&D industry.”

To fulfill this commitment, late last year, Mercury announced a strategic investment in its custom microelectronics capabilities in support of the DoD’s mandate for trusted microelectronics. The Company’s RFS1080 RF system in package (SiP) solution announced in September is the first commercially-available output of that investment, delivering high-speed RF processing in a compact, rugged package as well as providing customers with a trusted supply of highly integrated processing modules.

Smelker added that the award underscores these recent efforts and acknowledged the opportune timing for the honor as it comes on the heels of Mercury CEO Mark Aslett’s ranking as the #1 CEO by Glassdoor for his leadership during the pandemic.

All of Mercury’s advanced digital microelectronic solutions are designed and manufactured in Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)-accredited facilities for design, packaging, test and broker services. Several Mercury facilities have also received a Superior rating from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

Operating at the intersection of high tech and defense, Mercury Systems is a leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible, inspired by their Purpose of delivering Innovation That Matters by and for People Who Matter, to make the world a safer, more secure place for all. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or [email protected] .

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers’ most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the acquisitions described herein and to fiscal 2021 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Jul. 3, 2020. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366 / [email protected]

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/261de736-b99e-4494-827e-25e2db4afba6