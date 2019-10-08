Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mercury Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2019

Mercury Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRCY) (www.mrcy.com) will release its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury’s quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

To join the conference call, dial (877) 303-6977 in the USA and Canada, or (760) 298-5079 in all other countries. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live audio webcast can be accessed from the ‘Events and Presentations’ page of Mercury’s website at www.mrcy.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for 6 months.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury’s solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry’s current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com.

Contact:
Michael Ruppert, CFO
Mercury Systems, Inc.
978-967-1990

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc.

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.