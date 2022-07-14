Mercury’s new electronic warfare combat training pod begins flight testing

mPod simulates realistic adversary jamming threats to better prepare pilots for combat in contested electromagnetic environments

Mercury Systems’ mPOD Mercury’s new mPOD, a rapidly reprogrammable electronic attack (EA) training system designed to train pilots using realistic, near-peer jamming capabilities, is currently undergoing final flight testing.

Why It Matters:

To sharpen their combat skills, pilots need to train in mock air-to-air combat with other pilots operating as adversaries. Using mPOD, “adversary” pilots can emulate enemy jamming techniques accurately, conditioning aircrews to evolving threat scenarios and better preparing them for real combat.

“Alternative electronic attack training solutions are difficult to obtain and update,” said Mark Bruington, vice president, Mercury Mission Systems. “Our innovative mPOD is a commercial solution that can be programmed quickly and will help the U.S. and our allies’ military pilots develop tactics to maintain a strategic advantage over adversaries. It will also increase pilot and aircraft survivability and save millions of dollars in training costs through integrated threat presentations.”

Built with proven technology for electronic warfare training, test and evaluation

Simultaneously emulate multiple National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC)-validated threats with proven Filthy Buzzard digital RF memory (DRFM) technology developed and validated over 35 years in partnership with the U.S Air Force and Navy

Quickly reprogram missions and threats for different aircraft and radar systems in minutes via an intuitive software interface

Speed integration with the aircraft display and control panel using the user interface or an integrated cockpit control panel

Attach the mPOD to any aircraft weapon’s pylon or integrate it within the aircraft to reduce drag and maintain aircraft performance

Decrease overall sustainment cost through a scalable and modular design with six swappable, high MTBF hardware components including a wideband Meggitt antenna

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet their customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. Mercury is taking early orders for the mPOD now. Visit mrcy.com/mpod for more information or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or mission@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

