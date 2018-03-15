Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles-sources

(Reuters) – U.S. media company Meredith Corp has hired advisers to explore a sale of its Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated magazines following its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc in January, people familiar with the matter said.
