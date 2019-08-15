MERGER ALERT – PSDO, GCI, and DFRG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSDO)

Merger Announcement: August 14, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Presidio stockholders will receive $16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio common stock they own.

To learn more about the PSDO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/presidio-inc

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI)

Merger Announcement: August 5, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Gannett will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 of a New Media share for each Gannett share they hold.

To learn more about the GCI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/gannett-co-inc

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: DFRG)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, affiliates of L Catterton will acquire the Company in an all cash transaction, and Del Frisco’s stockholders will receive $8.00 per share.

To learn more about the DFRG investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: