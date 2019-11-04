MERGER ALERT – SBHO and IPHS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO)

Merger Announcement: October 21, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Steuben Trust will receive, for each share of common stock they own, a combination of $12.60 cash and 0.8054 shares of Community Bank System common stock.

To learn more about the SBHO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/steuben-trust-corporation

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS)

Merger Announcement: October 21, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, One Rock will acquire all of Innophos’ outstanding shares for $32.00 per share in cash.

To learn more about the IPHS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/innophos-holdings-inc

